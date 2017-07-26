2017 Chalk the Harbor event winners announced

A wide array of talented artists made the task of choosing the best ones no walk in the park for judges of the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance’s 2017 Chalk the Harbor competition.
Chalk the Harbor took place July 15 and featured more than 300 chalk artists of all ages.
Judges Shannon Wiggs, Melissa Moeller and Leann O’Neil had a difficult task selecting the winners from all the wonderful and creative artwork throughout the downtown waterfront.
Artists who will receive a Certificate of Award for winning the category in which they competed include:
▪ Under 3 years old: Sam McCoy
▪ 4-6 years old: Sami Johnson, featuring jellyfish
▪ 7-10 years old: Rhys Hester, a marine scene featuring an ecological message
▪ 11-13 years old: Grace MacDonald, turquoise fish with House with balloons from Pixar’s “Up”
▪ High School: Haley Welliver, beautiful koi intertwined in kelp
▪ College: Raven Shipley, Ariel mermaid
▪ Adult: Raquel Brewer, Best Nest Gig Harbor
▪ Family: The Sikes family, A family effort in the truest sense with 25+ members creating a July calendar
▪ Group: Natasha Kolostyak, Narrows bridge watercolor
▪ Maritime Theme: Colene Acker, brightly colored underwater scene
Because of the number of excellent chalkings, the judges included honorable mentions in some of the categories including: Oliver Picinich (4-6 years), Camilla Beetham (11-13 years), River Shipley (High School), Naphtali Ward (College), John Overa (Adult), Audra Mendelsohn (Family), Harbor WildWatch (Group), and Melodee and Brad MacKinnon (Maritime Theme).
More images of this year’s competition can be seen on the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance Facebook Page at facebook.com/Gig-Harbor- Downtown-Waterfront- Alliance.
