New Gig Harbor tattoo parlor offers decades of experience, custom work to clients

It is no surprise that Cory Cudney is an artist. In fact, it was decided before he was born.
“Before I was even born, my dad decided I would be an artist,” he said. “I got such an unbelievable head start on it.”
With an artist for a father, Cudney, 40, said he was drawing before he could write and sketching portraits since childhood.
These skills have served him well as he established and built his current career as a tattoo artist. Cudney has brought his 20 years of tattooing experience to Gig Harbor and opened Divine Machine Tattoo on July 15, his fourth shop and the only tattoo parlor in the Gig Harbor area.
Before I was even born, my dad decided I would be an artist. I got such an unbelievable head start on it.
Cory Cudney, Divine Machine Tattoo
“I just wanted to have a place of my own because I believe in giving everyone their own space to work,” he said. “I’m obsessed with a very minimalist environment.”
Cudney previously owned shops in New York, where he’s from. One shop, also called Divine Machine Tattoo, remains open in Buffalo, which he sold a few years ago.
Tattooing since 1997, Cudney is a self-taught tattooist who has made a name for himself by tattooing color portraits. In college at the time to study special effects makeup, Cudney was starting to have second thoughts about his career path when he spotted a magazine featuring portrait tattoos, something he hadn’t known to be possible.
After seeing that magazine, he dropped out of school, moved from Pittsburgh to New York and got a regular job and his first tattooing equipment. The rest is history.
“That is definitely not something I would recommend anyone else do,” he said.
Cudney met his wife, Lindsey, in Gig Harbor while traveling to move to Los Angeles with a friend. Falling in love, both with Lindsey and the town, he decided not to move south. He is now teaching her how to tattoo.
After a year of tattooing in Tacoma, Cudney decided to open his own shop just outside of Gig Harbor city limits, bringing with him 30 to 40 established clients.
“I specialize in realism and there’s nobody else around here that even tries to do that,” he said. “I can duplicate absolutely anything you want on skin.”
Being inspired by another persons tattoo is great, but you can get one that’s entirely yours. I like doing realistic or abstract or replicating a specific piece of art ... realism is my favorite thing to do.
Cudney
Joining him at the shop is Kristine “Kris” Aguilera, who Cudney said is a versatile and talented tattoo artist.
He noted that between the two of them, they can handle any customer request and prefer to work with clients on custom tattoo designs.
“Being inspired by another person’s tattoo is great, but you can get one that’s entirely yours,” he said. “I like doing realistic or abstract or replicating a specific piece of art ... realism is my favorite thing to do.”
Divine Machine Tattoo is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12:30 to 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday by appointment and is located at 5315 57th Street NW in Gig Harbor.
The shop can be reached at 253-324-1172 or at divinemachine tattoowa.com.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments