Free workshop in Gig Harbor helps surviving spouses cope with looming financial decisions

Nearly 800 people on the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsulas pass away each year. No matter how emotionally prepared someone might consider himself or herself, a surviving spouse faces one of the most traumatic periods in life.
John Reinmuth knows this loss well. His wife, Jan, died in 2013. They had been married 47 years.
Though having remarried last year, Reinmuth vividly remembers the stress he faced when completing the many tasks a surviving spouse must face.
As a pastor in the United Methodist Church for 38 years, Reinmuth had provided emotional and spiritual support to hundreds of widows and widowers. He thought he understood their grief well. After the death of his wife, however, Reinmuth told others, “I really didn’t have a clue. I didn’t understand how deeply this loss impacts every area of life.”
Financial well-being is a major concern for the surviving spouse. Income almost always decreases, while expenses change little. The deceased spouse may have handled day-to-day financial matters. Suddenly the surviving spouse must take over paying bills, determine how to survive on less income, and make major housing or investment decisions.
All this responsibility rests on the surviving spouse’s shoulders when emotional trauma makes it hard to think clearly. Seemingly simple tasks can feel overwhelming.
Prior to his wife’s death, Reinmuth had become a candidate for Certified Financial Planner certification.
After his wife’s death, Reinmuth moved forward with his plan to establish Wellspring Financial Planners PLLC, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Washington.
Deeply aware of the stress on surviving spouses, Reinmuth developed the workshop, “Finances After My Spouse Dies.”
When he conducted this workshop last spring, both surviving spouses and couples attended. Couples wanted to establish plans that could relieve some of the stress when that inevitable moment occurs.
The free workshop covers topics such as: prioritizing to survive the first six weeks, discovering your Social Security options, allowing yourself four to 12 months to complete lower priority tasks, and avoiding common financial pitfalls.
Reinmuth will host another workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Gig Harbor library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW.
The workshop is strictly educational, and involves no selling of products or services.
For more information on the workshop or to register, visit wellspringfinancialplanners.com/workshop-finances-after-my-spouse-dies.
Or call 253-353-3033 or email john@wellspringfinancialplanners.com.
Comments