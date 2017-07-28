Scout Pack 222 gets fired up for annual summer rocket launch event

On a bright, sunny, cheerful mid-July Saturday, members of the Key Peninsula Lions Club-sponsored Boy Scouts of America Cub Scout Pack 222 staged an exciting rocket display at Key Peninsula’s Volunteer Park. Not only did it enable me to see new types of launching devices for the rockets, it enabled me — only for compassionate testing purposes, mind you — to savor some of the best barbecue pork and chicken I’ve ever enjoyed. And I selflessly did it to ensure the well-being of the Cub Scouts in keeping with the Lions Club motto, “We Serve.”
Honest!
The Cub Scouts, parent assistants, scoutmasters and a wide assortment of outer-space-seeking vessels were arranged in a semicircle around Volunteer Park’s main baseball field. Each cub set up his own rocket on its launching pad, connected the wires to the devices and retreated some 10 feet from them before parent and Weblos II Den leader Andrew Madrid, serving as Rocket Launch chair and flight director, began the countdown, “5, … 2, LAUNCH!” as some 25 pointy-nosed vehicles surged upward on tails of flame.
“The summertime rocket launch is one of the highlights for the Cub Scouts each year,” said Bear Den leader Jon Bass. “Not only is it a reason for us to connect as a Pack during the summer, but it provides a great opportunity for Cub Scouts and parents alike to test the wind and strength of the rocket engines to see if they will be able to retrieve their models successfully. Trees and strong winds hold or carry their captives each year.”
Jon asked, “Did your rocket make it home?”
Vaughn Elementary second-grader Chase Nighbor, a Wolf Cub Scout, was “sad when I lost my rocket but it was funny when Dad’s big rocket broke apart.”
Weblos I parent volunteer Les Colvill spent time gluing balsa-wood parts of his geometric launch vehicle together before joining one of the final launches. I’ve never seen anything like it before. No pointy nose or fins, just a 4-inch thick, 6-inch in diameter collection of balsa-wood which, nonetheless, went into the air.
Ben Bass, a Bear Cub Scout from Minter Elementary, declared, “I look forward to Rocket Launch every year because the rockets soar into the air and it is so cool to watch them go with my friends from Cub Scouts!”
Said Vaughn Elementary’s Meilo Madrid, a Weblos II, “I love launching the rockets and running after them when they come down.”
For Madrid, the flight director, “The Rocket launch event with the Cub Scouts Pack 222 and families is a fun time to get together midway during summer break to safely launch rockets.”
I assure you, the older “kids” like Madrid, Les Colvill, Noah Walker, Bass and others, “love launching the rockets and running after them when they come down” every bit as much as the younger cub scouts. It was fun for all!
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
