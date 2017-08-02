Art Creation Day takes first step to join Gig Harbor teens, adults over suicide prevention

Using art to raise awareness and spread a message to a large group or community is a common practice. Inviting the target audience to help create the art and message is a bit more unique.
This is exactly what Jess Smiley did when she invited a group of teens to an Art Creation Day, held July 27 at the Boys and Girls Club in Gig Harbor, to create art for Suicide Prevention Awareness Day on Sept. 10.
Smiley, a recreation specialist with PenMet Parks who works extensively with teens, is also a member of the Gig Harbor & Key Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition, a local group that provides training and resources to raise awareness about this issue in the community.
“They had a vision of doing this show in September for Suicide Awareness Prevention Day — a vision for young people together on stage to share this vision of staying alive and keeping hope,” Smiley said. “The challenge is there’s all these adults who want to do these great things and reach these teens, but they’ve realized they don’t have that channel in to help young people.”
This is where Smiley can help bridge the gap between adults looking to help and local teens. Smiley runs PenMet’s popular Teen Open Mic program, designed to reach and encourage local teen performers and provide them an encouraging space to share their art.
Because of her role in this program, which she began last summer and runs year-round, Smiley has a network of more than 100 teens who she approached for the Art Creation Day and to help the coalition start bridging the gap to talk about these sensitive and difficult subjects with teens.
“Even with these relationships in place, I can see that I need to have a lot of conversations and relationship building to put in place with the teens to get them ready to talk about (suicide and depression),” she said. “I’m really proud of this group because I think this event is really building that bridge.”
Smiley organized a group of local middle and high school students to create art for the September awareness day.
By connecting teens with the ongoing work of the coalition, the adults are learning how to communicate these important messages about depression, suicidal thoughts and the aftermath of suicide with the teen audiences they target.
“What I see when adults open themselves up around teenagers and ask them to share, then they really do. They really do share with us,” Smiley said. “It’s the role of the adults to start that conversation and start listening and receiving what our young people are saying to us.”
The coalition has been hosting trainings and creating safe spaces for conversations about these topics for years. Smiley said that now, with all these adults trained and ready to help, the major missing piece is the connection with local teens.
“Our whole committee kind of recognizes where we have weaknesses and can go to ask for more support,” Smiley said. “For me this is an exciting time in Gig Harbor to figure out a different way to be and start these conversations ... Now we’re starting to create the context to have these conversations.”
Smiley said that since starting the Teen Open Mic, she has seen the need for teens to have a space and adults to talk about these issues and their feelings.
“I didn’t see this coming when I designed the open mic program, but as soon as that was shared, I had full support from PenMet to support the teens in Gig Harbor however we can,” she said. “A lot of times they’re literally opening their hearts wide open on our stage.”
Suicide Prevention Awareness Day will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in Skansie Brothers Park in downtown Gig Harbor.
The event will include informational booths, music and spoken word pieces from young people in the community and will end with a candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide.
“I would say anybody is welcome to attend, but I would especially put the focus on this is an event that is especially important to attend with a young person in your life … we’re trying to build an inter-generational community of support,” Smiley said. “We just have to blanket the world with love in this effort because we just don’t know who the people hurting are and who has this plan.”
Until the September event, Smiley is considering hosting another art creation day if she receives enough community interest. Anyone interested in participating should contact her at jsmiley@penmetparks.org.
