Cora Voce choir awards $6K in grants and scholarships to Gig Harbor High

Cora Voce, one of the premier adult choirs in the Puget Sound region, recently awarded $12,000 in program-building grants and $2,000 in individual scholarships to two local schools.
The choir awarded a $6,000 program-building grant to Gig Harbor High School and a $6,000 grant to Bremerton High School. In addition, $1,000 in scholarships will be awarded to college-bound students at each school next year.
“Our mission,” artistic director Randy Spitzer said in a release, “is to inspire, enrich and educate. Our board recognized that school music programs often operate with very limited funds. Our grant program was designed to help fill the gap. Thankfully, our generous supporters have stepped up to fund the program in a big way.”
Wayne Lackman, Gig Harbor High School’s choral director, plans to use the grant money to replace an outdated sound system at GHHS.
Two students at each school will be selected to join Cora Voce as interns for one concert series during the 2017-2018 season. Each intern will receive a $500 college scholarship.
The choir is the only community choir in the Puget Sound region to place so much emphasis on supporting school music programs. In just the last four years, Cora Voce has awarded a total of $38,000 in school grants.
Last year, Aylen Junior High in Puyallup and Discovery Elementary in Gig Harbor each received $5,000 grants for their choir programs. The previous year, two South Kitsap schools, Sunnyslope Elementary and East Port Orchard Elementary, each received $4,500.
And in the first year, Vaughn Elementary in Gig Harbor received $7,000. When scholarship awards are added, over the past decade the choir has given away more than $50,000 to benefit local music students.
Cora Voce, is a Tacoma-based auditioned adult choir formed in 2003. The choir performs three concert series each season in Tacoma and at various venues around Puget Sound including Bremerton, Gig Harbor and Puyallup. The choir has participated in “The Big Sing” at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Seattle held every two years, and has collaborated with other choirs such as the Oregon Chorale, Northwest Repertory Singers, and Concord Choir performing some of the most challenging and beautiful choral works from the middle ages to the present day.
The choir has also commissioned many new works written specifically for Cora Voce. While most choirs meet weekly for nine to 12 weeks before each concert, Cora Voce gathers for just five rehearsals immediately prior to each concert series. This rehearsal approach requires singers with exceptional vocal and choral skills.
For more information about Cora Voce, visit CoraVoce.org.
