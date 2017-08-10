Arts commission seeks artists for public art proposal designs for Ancich Park

Gig Harbor is calling all artists.
A Call for Artists has been sent out by the Gig Harbor Arts Commission for proposals toward a public art piece that will be permanently installed at Ancich Park, 3615 Harborview Drive in downtown Gig Harbor.
While the call is open nationwide to all established and professional artists, the commission would really like to see submissions from local, Puget Sound-area artists, said Charlee Glock-Jackson, chair of the Gig Harbor Arts Commission.
“We would very much prefer it be from somebody in Puget Sound area, but we are open to artists from anywhere,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll have several (submissions) to choose from.”
Submissions must be related to the theme of the commercial fishing industry and working waterfront, Glock-Jackson said, to recognize the continued importance and influence of this industry in Gig Harbor and the Ancich family’s role in Gig Harbor’s commercial fishing history.
“Their heritage of the site is what’s going to dictate the art that’s going there,” she said. “We have been very careful to have no preconceived notions. We have brainstormed among ourselves but we keep reminding ourselves that it is not our position to design it, it’s up to the artist ... that way they have a blank slate and we have an open mind.”
The project has a $50K budget and proposals are due by Sept. 15. Proposals will be reviewed through December and the award notification released toward the end of the year, with the art installation projected for late spring of 2018.
The art must be installed in a place that will not block the view of the harbor or take up the grassy space between the building and shoreline, Glock-Jackson said. It will be up to the artist to come up with art that fits those parameters.
“It’s always wonderful to see what artists come up with. It’s usually a real tough task for us as the Arts Commission to select the piece that best meets the goals that we set and the objective,” she said. “But we just have to keep in mind that the Arts Commission is just step one in the process.”
The proposals are reviewed by the commission, the Parks Commission and the Public Works Committee. Ultimately, the Gig Harbor City Council will approve the final art proposal, based on recommendations from the committees and commissions.
For more information, visit the city of Gig Harbor’s website at cityofgigharbor.net/ancich-waterfront-park-art/.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
