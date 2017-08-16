Business is blooming for new downtown Gig Harbor florist and gift boutique

Business is blooming for a new downtown Gig Harbor shop, Williams Flower and Gift.
Located off Judson in the previous location of Blackwater Trading Company, the store enjoys a downtown location and the associated foot traffic.
“There’s so many people who come in and browse,” owner Will Gross said. “It’s a great location.”
Along with full-service floral design, the shop also offers a range of curated gifts, many from local artists.
“That’s what we try to do, find the local expertise,” Gross said. “Most of our gifts we try to spin towards local gift providers, or at the very least U.S.-made products.”
William Gross, owner of Williams Flower and Gift
One of the local partnerships, and a long-standing favorite with customers, is a wholesale agreement between the boutique and Trop’s Chocolates, which closed its own retail space at the end of May.
A second-generation family business, Gross is currently rebranding the company’s eight stores under the new name in honor of his father, also William Gross, who started the company.
“My grandfather was William, my father was William and my son is William,” Gross said. “We just have a long heritage of Williams. (The company name) is a tribute to the past and hopefully to the future.”
With eight locations, Gross said the business offers the largest delivery coverage area in Washington state, covering Kitsap, Mason and Pierce counties.
“That’s kind of our unique spin with our gifts, we’re set up to deliver,” Gross explained. “We can deliver any of our gifts to our customers.”
Additionally, with national contacts to other florists, Williams Flower and Gift can help with deliveries in other states.
With each delivery, the shop makes sure to include some sort of organic flair, such as a few flowers or sprig of huckleberry, Gross said, to further emphasize the company’s standards and dedication to its customers.
Gross
“It’s something to emphasize who we are and who we’re not,” he said. “We’re not just a flower shop or a boutique, we’re a flower shop and a boutique.”
Along with local partnerships and extensive coverage, Gross said that he’s recently partnered with a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending child slavery, nationally and internationally.
Operation Underground Railroad assists governments around the world with rescuing victims of human and sex trafficking, specifically focusing on child victims.
Gross has established a revenue-share program where 10 percent of the proceeds from the boutique’s gift cards will be donated to the nonprofit. He is also working on incorporating educational materials into the shop, without overwhelming customers.
“This is something I’m really passionate about,” he said.
Williams Flower and Gift is located at 7706 Pioneer Way and can be reached by phone at 253-851-7673 or online at flowerstogoonline.com.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
