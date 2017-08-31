Peninsula Community Chorus welcomes new director, opens fall registration

The Peninsula Community Chorus will welcome new and returning members to fall registration and its first rehearsal on Sept. 11 at Peninsula Lutheran Church, 6509 38th Ave. NW in Gig Harbor. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., with rehearsal starting at 7.
No audition is required. The chorus has 30 to 40 members, depending on the season, and is a diverse group of amateur and professional musicians. PCC has been performing in the greater Gig Harbor area for more than 60 years. The cost to join is $35 for membership plus the cost of individual music.
This year, the chorus will be led by new director Staci Webb of Gig Harbor, who is currently the choir director at Key Peninsula and Kopachuck middle schools. Webb received her bachelor’s degree in music from California State University, Sacramento in 1993. After traveling and substitute teaching, she earned her teaching certificate and has taught in the public schools for 21 years at all grade levels. Her choirs and bands have earned numerous awards. Webb also served as director of music at the United Methodist Church in Brentwood, California, for eight years and is a member of the American Choral Directors Association and the National Association for Music Education. Webb has selected a program of both holiday favorites and new winter- and holiday-themed music for the Dec. 3 concert. Accompanist will be Catherine Greene of Fox Island.
PCC rehearses weekly on Monday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at Peninsula Lutheran Church. A commitment to weekly rehearsals throughout the fall is important for exceptional performances.
“What makes PCC so fun and rewarding,” says chorus president Kristy McKenzie, who has been a member of the chorus since 2014, “is that it is made up of people who love to sing so much that they make time in their busy lives to do that with others. We have people who have been with us and other choirs for years, as well as beginners who just like the idea of using their joy of singing as a way to connect with their community.”
Contact peninsulacommunitychorus@gmail.com or McKenzie at 858-231-3739 for more information.
