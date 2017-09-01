Gig Harbor Rotary exchange students gear up for big year abroad

1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments Pause

2:13 Respectfully scattering the ashes of our unclaimed deceased

1:30 Puyallup rallies past Curtis for season opening win

4:09 Drunken driver sentenced for fatal University Place crash

2:17 Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers

0:24 Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers

2:56 Pete Carroll on backup-QB situation, more from Seahawks preseason finale

2:25 Russell Wilson on his passing, Rawls, Carson, more from Seahawks camp

0:41 UW receiver Dante Pettis after Day 2 of fall camp