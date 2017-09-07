Gig Harbor-based junior sail program hosts annual fundraiser dinner and auction

Coming off its most successful season to date, GHYC Junior Sail is holding its annual spaghetti dinner and auction Sept. 22, and the public is invited.
The fundraising event benefiting the GHYC Junior Sail program will be held at the Gig Harbor Yacht Club, 8209 Stinson Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and a silent auction, followed by dinner and short program beginning at 7 p.m.
Attendees can bid on auction items such as a downtown Seattle condo stay overlooking Pike Place Market, baskets of fun and sporty merchandise, Seahawks gear and dinner cruises.
Proceeds from the event go toward the purchase of learn-to-sail and racing equipment and staffing for the program that runs nearly year-round between a highly competitive high school race team and summer learn-to-sail camp.
“It takes a great deal of money to keep a sailing program afloat,” GHYC Junior Sail program director Joan Storkman said in a release. “Proceeds from this event fund the purchase of our boats, sails, equipment and all of the overhead necessary to promote youth sailing through our summer camp for kids and teens, and race teams for older students.”
Junior Sail just completed its most successful year since it began in 2010. This summer’s sail camp experienced a 50-percent increase in learn-to-sail campers, and the high school race team qualified for and participated in the Interscholastic Sailing Association National Championship competition in Annapolis, Maryland.
Cost for the dinner is $20 per person pre-paid by Sept. 15; $25 after Sept.15 at the door, subject to availability, and $10 for children 18 and younger. A table of eight can be purchased for $150.
Pre-pay and make reservations by mailing a check payable to GHYC Junior Sail to GHYC Junior Sail, 8209 Stinson Ave., Gig Harbor, WA 98332.
Learn more about GHYC Junior Sail at ghycjuniorsail.org.
