Gig Harbor Rotary teams up to distribute free bike helmets Saturday

GLP Attorneys and the Gig Harbor chapter of Rotary International are hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) to distribute free bike helmets for kids in the Port Orchard area.
Children ages 6 to 12 can come get a free bike helmet (while supplies last) at the GLP Attorneys building parking lot, located at 2153 Bethel Road SE. Professional helmet fitting is available, and there will be free refreshments and prize drawings.
For more information, visit GLPattorneys.com/bike or call Scott Nelson at 253-627-7701 with any questions.
