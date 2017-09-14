Parking bikes at Cushman Trail no longer an issue thanks to Boy Scout

I had the pleasure of meeting Boy Scouts of America Troop 244 Eagle Scout Taylor Sabin when he made a presentation at a recent Gig Harbor City Council meeting. I learned he’d be leaving for college at Brigham Young University in Utah on a schedule conflicting with mine, but I wanted to make sure I acknowledged the great work he’s been doing.
When he was in the process of determining what he should do with his Eagle Scout Project, he was unsure of what he really wanted to do at first.
“I imagine many other Scouts have experienced this same uncertainty because there are so many great ways to be involved in and support our local community,” Sabin said. “I wanted to do something that would impact the people of Gig Harbor, but also be something I am passionate about as well.”
One of Sabin’s lifelong passions is cycling, and ever since he could remember, he was riding a bike. He has participated in the Seattle to Portland bicycle race as well as Mary Bridge’s Courage Classic three times each. He also started racing for the Joe Froyo p/b Old Town Bicycle racing team.
“I wished to somehow incorporate this large part of my life into my project. Once I came in contact with the city of Gig Harbor, I found a way,” he said. “I saw that a bicycle rack was needed at the trailhead of the Cushman Trailhead off Grandview, so I set out to design and construct it right away.
Around the latter half of April, Sabin began sketching designs and in coordination with the city and the Boy Scouts of America. He made a project plan that met each entities’ needs. With the help of his father, Larry, and four fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 244, Eagle Scout Spencer Fields and Life Scouts Joey Weilert, Garrett Riggles and Talmage Dickson, the group carried out the plan and constructed the bicycle rack.
“I made sure that the construction would be both robust and long-lasting by using pressure-treated lumber, outdoor wood stain and a well-reinforced design,” he said.
“To help Taylor out with his project, I measured out the 2x4s he needed to cut at a certain length,” Riggles said. “While he sawed and screwed them into the base I helped hold it firm and steady to get it in the right position. Also, once the bike rack was put together we helped Taylor sand the whole thing and put a few layers of wood stain on to finish the project.”
Dickson, a Life Scout, noted, “I was glad to help Taylor out with this project, I always love helping out the community. Cutting and staining the wood was one of the best parts about it.”
With the magnanimous support of city employees and local BSA leaders, the project was completed in the early part of July, with a total of roughly 35 hours of time invested.
“The tenacity Taylor presented in his Eagle Scout project was impressive as I watched him manipulate his plans for the bike rack to meet the needs of the Boy Scouts of America and the city,” said Fields. “As a fellow Eagle Scout, I was impressed with the thoroughness of his plans as I participated in the construction of the bike rack.”
“I believe I learned a lot in the process of this project,” Taylor said. “I learned to coordinate with multiple organizations and to simultaneously meet their needs. I’m grateful for everyone that I worked with in this process including fellow scouts and parents who helped fund my project and make this small seed of an idea come to fruition.”
Where would we be without our super scouts?
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
