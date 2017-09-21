Winners announced for Gig Harbor international art show

Gig Harbor resident Charles Salak was awarded the Best of Show ribbon at Peninsula Art League’s 15th annual Open Juried Show for an oil painting titled “Morning in the Harbor.” The artwork depicts peaceful scene of a dinghy tied up at an ancient dock, with sailboats in the background.
The show is on display at the Harbor History Museum through Oct. 22.
Laraine Wade-Butter of Olympia won first place in the paintings/3-D category for her abstract oil painting “Not Venus.” Other winners include Gig Harbor resident Cheryl Feeney, who took first place in photography, and Seattle sculptor Ned Block, who won second place in paintings/3-D for “Rising,” a cast resin piece.
PLU art professor Michael Stasinos juried the show. He selected 97 artworks from more than 200 entries. Artists from as far away as Texas, New York and Canada have work in the exhibit.
The show runs through Oct. 22 at the Harbor History Museum. On Oct. 7, admission to the museum will be free as part of the monthly First Saturday Art Walk. Peninsula Art League docents will be on hand to lead tours of the show and discuss the artworks. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite piece to win the People’s Choice award. That winner will be announced on Oct. 19.
Peninsula Art League is a nonprofit organization of artists and art-lovers from throughout the greater Gig Harbor area. PAL members exhibit their work several times a year at art shows in various locations in the harbor. PAL also presents the summer art festival that takes place every July on Judson Street in the historic waterfront neighborhood. Proceeds from the festival fund scholarships for local high school students who want to continue their art studies in college.
PAL meetings are held the second Tuesday of most months at Gig Harbor Methodist Church on Pioneer Way. The public is welcome at all PAL meetings.
For information, visit peninsulaartleague.com.
