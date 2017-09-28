Fox Island Trading Co. creates ‘farm-to-bottle’ natural products

A buzz is growing on Fox Island, and it’s centered around Fox Island Trading Company, a handcrafted bath and body product company which uses natural ingredients.
Part if the buzz comes from the 12 beehives owners Andre and Kim Henson have located around the island and the rest comes from customers themselves, with products shipping to as far away as the United Kingdom.
“We’ve been doing it for fun and necessity for years,” Kim said.
Building on their backgrounds in wellness and the cosmeceutical industry, the couple first began making products for their family and then expanded to spa-grade products.
“We literally introduced (our products) into the spas first,” Andre said. “Once we got that approval, we knew we were on the right track.”
Using raw and natural ingredients, Andre and Kim create soaps, lotions, deodorants, shave cream, beard oil and more that are gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin, while maintaining memorable scents that keep customers asking for more.
“We didn’t want to use fragrance,” Andre said, explaining that the product uses natural ingredients to achieve the scents. “One of my goals was to go completely preservative free.”
Using many of their own products — such as the honey from their own bees — and ingredients harvested nearby, the couple also have formed partnerships with other small businesses and farms to bring in more natural ingredients.
One of these unique partnerships is with Queen Mary’s hives in Issaquah, where Andre and Kim are able to source beeswax for their product — which they jokingly call “blessed beeswax.”
The couple also uses traditional homeopathic and naturopathic methods in their products to help treat and heal underlying conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis.
“When you look at all these labels out there it’s scary because they have all these ingredients that people can’t even pronounce,” Kim said. “We’re out there in the world all day with all these toxins ... the last thing you need before bed is to take a bath in them.”
Andre agreed: “We’ve taken that really beautiful farm-to-table idea and made what we call farm-to-bottle.”
Selling their products at Main & Vine and online through their website, Andre and Kim are looking to continue to expand their business with holistic and healing products, possibly including a herbalism line in the future.
Above all, the couple live the way they advocate for their customers: simply and naturally and by the principals they’ve set for their company.
“We live the way we preach. It started as a necessity and it became our pleasure,” Kim said. “When you make a difference, it matters. I love our kids to see mom and dad are making a difference.”
Fox Island Trading Company products can be found at Main & Vine in Gig Harbor or online at foxislandtradingco.com. Andre and Kim can be contacted at 253-244-3444.
