Scarecrow Festival set for Oct. 7 at Sehmel Homestead Park

The 7th annual Scarecrow Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor.
The festival is an autumn celebration with farm animals, hay and pony rides, carnival games, vendors and much more. It includes family-friendly entertainment and a variety of food from doughnuts and gourmet sandwiches to roasted corn, hamburgers and fair treats.
This year’s Scarecrow Festival features the famous Scarecrow Competition created by local business, communities groups and families.
Admission to the festival is free: a $2 per child suggest donation is suggested to help support the activities and music at the festival.
Some activities include a small fee: $6 per pony ride and $5 for the pumpkin launcher.
For more information about this event, contact Chuck Cuzzetto at PenMet Parks at 253-530-0833 or via e-mail at ccuzzetto@penmetparks.org.
Comments