Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Gateway: Living

Scarecrow Festival set for Oct. 7 at Sehmel Homestead Park

Gateway news services

September 28, 2017 10:33 AM

The 7th annual Scarecrow Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor.

The festival is an autumn celebration with farm animals, hay and pony rides, carnival games, vendors and much more. It includes family-friendly entertainment and a variety of food from doughnuts and gourmet sandwiches to roasted corn, hamburgers and fair treats.

This year’s Scarecrow Festival features the famous Scarecrow Competition created by local business, communities groups and families.

Admission to the festival is free: a $2 per child suggest donation is suggested to help support the activities and music at the festival.

Some activities include a small fee: $6 per pony ride and $5 for the pumpkin launcher.

For more information about this event, contact Chuck Cuzzetto at PenMet Parks at 253-530-0833 or via e-mail at ccuzzetto@penmetparks.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Gig Harbor-based Budapest West plays unique instrument

VIDEO: Gig Harbor-based Budapest West plays unique instrument 1:49

VIDEO: Gig Harbor-based Budapest West plays unique instrument
Top 5 South Sound football plays of the week, Week 4 1:42

Top 5 South Sound football plays of the week, Week 4
Darrell Bevell on Seahawks not being able to count on C.J. Prosise staying healthy 2:04

Darrell Bevell on Seahawks not being able to count on C.J. Prosise staying healthy

View More Video