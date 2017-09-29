Key Peninsula a happening place for several upcoming fall events

We had an interesting trip early this month, a special event planned by a future grandson. He and our granddaughter Sarah intended to have a mock battle tour on the Lady Washington for their first date, but the Lady was out of reach at the time.
Sarah’s brother, David, had proposed to his now-wife with the assistance of his and her families, but a secret to her. He set up the scene from “Pride and Prejudice,” a book they’d shared. She arrived home to be given a “costume,” being told David was presenting a play. All had scripts but Bethany. Once she realized what was going on, she couldn’t stop smiling and laughing, but did her duty as Elizabeth, accepting David’s proposal.
So came Sarah’s turn to be kept in the dark about a promised date, with families and friends all aware of the occasion.
We and 31 others boarded the Lady Washington at the marina in Kirkland, dressed in “pirate” costumes. Once aboard, we were stowed below deck to await the arrival of the date party.
When the music of “Pirates of the Caribbean” began, up came the pirates with swords and cutlasses. Sarah and Michael were given theirs and the sword fights began. Sarah loved it, and began to realize that many family members and close friends were among the pirates.
Following the movie script, Michael proposed and Sarah accepted, and after while, the Hawaiian Chieftain, the Lady’s sister ship, came along and both ships, close enough for talk across the water, staged the mock battle with cannons blasting away.
Our oldest grandson, living in Chicago, decorated a fence approaching Wrigley Field with flowers and personal photos, then awaited his girlfriend to make his proposal.
We’re impressed with the fun and creativity of these young people.
Another grandson and his wife have bought a motor home, quit their jobs and plan to spend at least a year traveling, visiting family and friends and sightseeing. They’ve saved a long time and opted for this choice instead of buying a home.
“We don’t like city life,” they say, after living in Boston, then Seattle, so they’ll also be checking out possible future locations for locating temporarily or longterm.
Here at home, it’s busy. The KP Historical Society made more than $2,000 on its ice cream social, thanks to our generous sponsors — The Food Market, Key Center, CostLess Pharmacy, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s, Cash and Carry, Cabin By the Sound, Baywood Farm, Sunnycrest Nursery & Floral, and the Down Home Band.
The restoration of the Vaughn Library Hall is progressing. We had a “Walk down Memory Lane” recently with several of our senior citizens sharing memories of the hall that has been cleaned out enough to resemble the original.
The much-needed rain has arrived, although some complain enough already.
Look for assorted creative scarecrows in Key Center soon, and hopefully the rain will have run its course for awhile and the sun will smile on these upcoming events.
The Grand Opening of Gateway Park in Wauna is Saturday (Sept. 30). Passersby can see the work in progress.
The annual Farm Tour is Oct. 7, with a variety of places to visit on the Key Peninsula, the park featured as the main “entry” for maps and information.
Among other events, Dr. Roes’ Down Home Band will perform at Longbranch Improvement Club where the Fiber Arts Show will be held. Key Singers follow the band at 1 p.m.
After singing, I’ll be heading to Gateway Park to help sell Historical Society books. The popular huckleberry cleaning machine will be demonstrated there, too.
