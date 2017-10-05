Scouts’ popcorn sales help support troop activities, memberships

At the Key Peninsula Civic Center, members of Boy Scout Troop 220, from left, Peninsula High sophomore and First Class Scout Zachary Wedel, Life Scout Gabriel Schaar, Key Peninsula Middle School seventh-grader and Tenderfoot Scout Austin Mayger, and home schooled First Class Scout Luke Fritsch cluster at their fundraising sale including special popcorn, to support the troop’s many activities. Hugh McMillan Special to the Gateway