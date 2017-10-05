Scouts’ popcorn sales help support troop activities, memberships

It’s Scouts’ popcorn time again throughout the area to raise funds to support the many activities and memberships of Key Peninsula Lions Club-supported Boy Scouts of America Troop 220 and Cub Pack 222.
“No boy is ever turned away from our organizations,” said Heather Nighbor, Pack 222 committee chair. “The popcorn sales provide funds to cover costs of tents, other camping gear, transportation to field activities, and a lot of other things for our young men.”
“I love selling popcorn, declared Vaughn Elementary fifth-grader Meilo Madrid, Cub Scout Pack 222, Webelos II. “I look forward to selling it every year!”
Fellow Pack 222 Webelos II, Nicholas Keeney, a Minter Creek Elementary fifth-grader, said, “It’s my first year doing Cub Scouts and I’m really enjoying popcorn sales!”
Popcorn sales is the largest fundraiser of the year for Troop 220, explained Chris Quill, BSA 220 committee chair. The money raised supports the activities that the boys participate in throughout the year as well as funding the operation of the troop.
“For many boys, this is the only way they are able to participate in scouting,” Quill said. “The troop generally conducts at least one camping trip per month as well as the annual trip to the weeklong scout camp. Funds raised this way buy things like tents and cookware as well as paying dues and costs for camp fees.
“The vision of Troop 220 is to prepare our youth to become responsible, participating citizens and leaders who are guided by the Scout Oath and Law,” he added.
Minter fifth-grader Dominick Meeker, Pack 222, Webelos II, said, “Personally, I really like selling popcorn because it’s a great way to earn money for Scouts.”
“We really need fundraising,” said Life Scout Gabe Schaar. “The popcorn and garage sales help get us new equipment like tents and other things we really need. It is amazing to see how much the community cares about us and what we do, and we couldn’t appreciate it more.’’
“I like selling popcorn because it helps pay for us to do fun things like going to the fire station and seeing the trucks and eating ice cream with the firemen,” said Vaughn Elementary second-grader Elijah Sniadoski, a Pack 222 Wolf.
“I like selling popcorn because I like doing fundraisers for Cub Scouts — it is fun,” enthused Minter Elementary third-grader Ben Bass, a Pack 222 Bear.
For classmate and fellow Bear Kael Albertson, “Selling popcorn is fun and it helps the community by giving the scouts money to be able to do Cub Scouts.” To Minter Creek first-grader Devlen Albertson, a Pack 222 Tiger, “Selling popcorn is fun. We even take donations for our military and it helps a lot of people.”
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law and to prepare every eligible youth in America to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader.
“Our Scouts take pride in our community and give back to the community that supports them,” Quill said. “Service is an important value in scouting and our Scouts log thousands of hours of service each year through a wide variety of activities.”
“I like scouting because I like helping the community and going on camp-outs,” said Troop 220 tenderfoot Austin Mayger. “Our rummage sale was to help us raise money for tents and it worked.”
“Currently, our Pack serves almost 50 boys from the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula,” said Nighbor. “These funds allow our boys to participate in camping trips, educational events and more. With many of our Scouts coming from low-income families, funds earned through this fundraiser allow families to participate in our Scouting program at the lowest cost possible to them. Our goal is to be able to fund each of our Scouts at 100 percent. That makes the funds earned during this fundraiser even more important.”
If, as I hope, you’d like to savor these special popcorn offerings and help our youngsters to grow with scouting, drop by any of these sites and enjoy: Oct. 6, Main & Vine, 5 to 8 p.m.; Lake Kathryn, 5 to 8 p.m.; Oct. 7, Main & Vine, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Lake Kathryn, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Harbor General Store, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 8, Main & Vine, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Lake Kathryn, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Harbor General Store, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 13, Key Center, 5 to 8 p.m.; Ace Hardware, 5 to 8 p.m.; Oct. 14, Key Center, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; QFC Belfair, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Ace Hardware, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 15, Key Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Ace Hardware, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Harbor Greens, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Just in time for Trick-or-Treaters!
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
Comments