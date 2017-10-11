Hops Against Hunger fundraiser benefits #Community Harvest program

Wet Coast Brewing will host a special event Thursday (Oct. 12) to support #Community Harvest, a Greater Gig Harbor Foundation project which aims to end hunger on the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas.
The brewery will host Hops Against Hunger from 5 to 8 p.m. at 6820 Kimball Drive, Suite C, Gig Harbor.
Wet Coast will donate $1 from every pint sold from 5 to 8 p.m. that day to the #Community Harvest project. The Greater Gig Harbor Foundation is working with community businesses to secure both ingredients and funding supporting about 12,000 nutritious crockpot meals to feed 425 local families every weekend for 29 weeks.
The program will run from the end of October through the 2017-18 school year. Proceeds will be distributed to two peninsula-area beneficiaries: Food Backpacks 4 Kids and the Gig Harbor Basket Brigade.
Wet Coast Brewing joins other local businesses that have pledged support, including collection sites such as Kitsap Credit Union, the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce and the Harbor History Museum. Additional financial support will be provided by Windermere Real Estate, For the Love of Spice, U.S. Bank and Buck’s Steakhouse and Bar.
Destiny Harbor Tours hosted a unique three-hour Cruise for Hunger tour in September that sold out within a few days and supported the #Community Harvest project. A celebration for #Community Harvest will be held during Make a Difference Day on Oct. 28, when crockpot ingredients will be counted, sorted and boxed up at the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, 7191 Wagner Way, Suite 102.
Twenty-nine recipes have been selected and compiled in a cookbook that is currently available for $12. For more information on how to get involved, visit gigharborfoundation.org/communityharvest or call 253-514-6338.
Comments