Book detailing results of UW study of Gig Harbor downtown now on sale

An 88-page book summarizing the ideas the University of Washington Storefront Studio Project students created for downtown Gig Harbor has been published and is now available.
A free PDF copy can be downloaded from LULU.com and the Downtown Waterfront Alliance will have extra printed copies for $20 per book.
The Downtown Storefront Studio started more than two months ago. The study was coordinated by the Downtown Waterfront Alliance and led by Professor Jim Nicholls. Graduate students in Architecture and Planning met with a balanced panel of citizens and conducted two open house meetings to listen to citizen opinions about the community and their ideas. The study presents creative ideas for development that the community and property owners may want to consider.
The study focused on the key downtown block bordered by Harborview, Pioneer, Soundview and Judson streets. The students came to call this the “Harbor Commons.”
“It is our hope that ideas in this report can contribute toward finding common ground for our wonderful community,” Pat Schmidt, Alliance president, said of the project in a release. “The Alliance is committed to encouraging a balance between economic vitality and preservation of our community’s historic character. Both are equally important to our future.”
The Alliance office is located at 3311 Harborview Dr. and can be reached at 253-514-0071.
