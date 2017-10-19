Community invited to vote on Crockpot contest winning recipes

The Greater Gig Harbor Foundation will host a Taste-off event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Harbor History Museum to help determine the winning recipe of this year’s #Community Harvest Crockpot Contest.
This past summer, the nonprofit asked community members to submit their best crockpot recipes. From the 29 recipes selected for inclusion in the 2017 #Community Harvest Recipe Book, officials identified the top 10, and now residents are invited to help select the top recipes.
Last year, Gig Harbor resident Sandra Hagen’s Crockpot Chicken Stew triumphed over seven finalists at a tasting Sept. 28 as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours event. More than 40 chamber members served as judges for the seven finalist recipes submitted by community members to the #Community Harvest project’s Crockpot Recipe Contest.
Founded in 2016, #Community Harvest is a collaborative initiative to end hunger in the greater peninsula community.
The grand prize is a one night staycation in Gig Harbor Marina’s Fleet Suite. The comfy floating inn has all visitors need for their stay and is only a short walk from downtown where there is always something to do. That could include a trip to 7 Seas Brewing, Heritage Distilling Co., The Tides Tavern, some other downtown waterfront shops and Skansie Brothers Park right next door.
First-, second- and third-place prizes include culinary-themed gifts provided by various community sponsors.
The taste-off is free and all are invited to help in the tasting/judging process. Ciders, wines and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
The 2017 #Community Harvest Recipe books will be available for purchase as well for $12.
For more information, contact communityharvest@gigharborfoundation.org or call Michelle at 253-514-6338, ext. 104.
