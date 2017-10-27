Swing dancing event for all ages to debut in downtown Gig Harbor

It’s time to dust off those old dancing shoes and boogie on down to The Club @ The Boatyard for some good ol’ fashioned swing dancing.
The Club’s first monthly swing dance night is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7, and will look to continue the first Tuesday of every month. Admission for the first dance is $10.
Local teenagers and avid swing dancers Hailey Hodgson and Liam Collins first met with club officials in September to talk about starting a monthly swing dance night at The Club.
“I’m excited about starting a monthly swing dance night in Gig Harbor because it gives the community something to do during the week,” Hodgson said.
The two mentioned previously having to go to Tacoma or all the way to Seattle for similar events, and are excited about the opportunity to host a swing dance event in downtown Gig Harbor.
“It’s local, convenient, and a great place to connect with others, as well as pick up a new hobby,” Hodgson said.
Both Hodgson and Collins feel this event has the potential to be a huge hit with younger generations.
“For students and families associated with Peninsula School District, Tuesdays are perfect because school starts an hour later on Wednesdays,” Hodgson said.
It doesn’t matter if you’re 18 or 80 or somewhere in between. If you want to get out on the dance floor, you are more than welcome, says Collins.
“All ages can come out and dance,” he said. “The great part about this event is that it’s for the whole community.”
Now if you’re like a lot of people and have two left feet, both Hodgson and Collins say not to worry.
“All ages and all experience levels are encouraged to participate in these events,” they said. “For those with less experience, we will give a brief lesson at the beginning of the night, and there will be people available to help teach as the night progresses.”
Check the Gig Harbor Marina & Boatyard Facebook page and to keep up to date on swing dance events.
Comments