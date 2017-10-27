Slater: Vaughn’s Haunted Forest is bigger, better, scarier this year

Scarecrows around Key Center bring grins and the reminder that Halloween is near. Two local events still on the calendar are The Haunted Forest and a Candy Carnival at Waypoint Church, both in Vaughn.
The Haunted Forest, 17616 South Vaughn Road, is bigger and better this year, according to the hosts. It will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday (Oct. 27) and Saturday (Oct. 28), plus on Halloween (Oct. 31) from 5 to 11 p.m.
It’s recommended for adults and children 10 and older, cost is $12 per person, but for a group of six or more, only $10 per person. Be prepared for surprises, giggles and screams.
Check out pictures and comments at facebook.com/forestofnosouls/.
The annual Candy Carnival, 127191 34th Ave. KPN, is on Halloween, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is one small bag of wrapped candy per child and a donation for Backpacks4Kids. New games this year, plus a funhouse maze and a bouncy house for toddlers. Free chili and cornbread. Scary costumes are not allowed. Lots of fun for the kids.
Recently, driving through the Minter/Wauna area that received so much hail, it looked like snow on the fields and sides of the road. My thought was “Minter in Winter already!” Fortunately, we still have much fall weather before the real cold season begins.
Here in the Northwest, we don’t get all the colorful fall scenery like the East Coast, but ours comes from non-natives planted in yards and along the roads.
Here, a red-leaf maple, snowball viburnum and some gorgeous deciduous azaleas give us color. They stand out because they are few among the greens and yellows of the native plants, so perhaps we enjoy them more.
There’s still a lot of color on our decks from fuchsias, which will soon need to be brought in and cut back, chrysanthemums and other plants. One of the special delights is the cyclamen in little clumps here and there that catch the eye. We were told many years ago it was pronounced like sigh-kla-men. My English cousin said sick-la-men. Both can be considered correct. Since the plant comes from Cypress and Crete, perhaps we don’t need to compete on how to say it.
Considered to be aphrodisiac, folklore is about love and conception. Roasted and beaten tubers were made into little cakes. Note: uncooked cyclamen isn’t good for humans.
The flowers literally toss their seeds and new plants appear in strange locations, but can be easily moved. The source of mine were from a friend down the road, where they are literally “all over the place.” The pretty leaves appear after the flowers have been blooming and stay on through winter and spring.
We still have lots of dahlias, as they will bloom until frost, although may get a bit knocked about with heavy rains and wind. One of our favorites, in great abundance this year, has been the dinner-plate size “Show and Tell.” Red and yellow, with predominate color determined by temperatures.
The great thing about dahlias, like many other flowering plants, is cutting the flowers, including dead-heading wilty ones, encourages more bloom.
The KP Civic Center’s annual Winter Warmup Holiday Craft Fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 11.
Lots of handcrafted and other gift-giving (or keeping for yourself) items. Hot foods available.
Musical entertainment includes Vaughn Elementary Drums and Choir at 10 a.m., Bluegrass Minstrels at 12:30 and the KP Middle School Jazz Band at 3 p.m.
The KP Historical Society museum will have open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activities for kids and books, T-shirts and other items for sale.
And remember to vote! Sometimes one vote determines the outcome.
