‘Murder Inn’ at Gig Harbor High a delightful Whodunit

In trepidation, a group of Murder Inn guests, Kaitlyn Rauch as “Muriel,” Megan Churness as “Grace,” Elsie Shaw understudying “Doris,” Cameron Showalter as “Todd,” Eleanor Home as “Ellen, and Oliver Strachan understudying “Jake” await as Jake, the innkeeper’s son, returns from investigating the upstairs. Hugh McMillan Special to the Gateway