Scouts roll up their sleeves and dig in to brighten up Gateway Park

Last month’s final Saturday found Key Peninsula’s Gateway Park all but blanketed by members of KP Lions Club-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 220 and Cub Pack 222. There were scouts and cubs of all denominations together with scoutmasters, assistants, moms, dads and assorted helpers from the Key Pen Parks organization including parks board member Ed Robison. They were there to plant trees and shrubs on the new park’s landscape. The weather couldn’t have been better.
“We love to do this stuff to give back to the community,” said Troop 220 Life Scout Gabe Schaar. Daniel Shurr, a fellow “Lifer,” agreed: “We enjoy helping to brighten our community.”
The team of scouts and helpers planted about 235 trees and shrubs for the permanent landscaping around the parking areas and access roads to Gateway Park, Robison said.
“Every tree we plant makes the future brighter,” said Life Scout Robert Quill.
Never miss a local story.
“Scouts are helpful to mother nature,” added Scout Cian Quill.
“It’s fun, and we like giving back to the community,” said Tenderfoot Jacob Higbe. Asserted Scout Dylan Yeisley, “It makes you feel like you accomplished something.”
Wiping a bit of sweat from his brow, Senior Patrol Leader Mark Lemon, a Life Scout, declared, “We are tougher than the ground.”
Key Pen Parks depends on community volunteers to perform many tasks at the parks that can’t be done by the park staff alone, said Robison.
The parks have benefited from many service projects by the Scouts and look forward to the many projects that the boys will accomplish in pursuit of their Eagle Scout rank.
The plants were purchased by Key Pen Parks as part of the Gateway Park phases 1 and 2 .
“The Boy Scouts saved the district about $10,000 versus paying a contractor to complete the planting,” Robison said.
For more information on Key Pen Parks, contact Robison at 253-858-0855.
“Scouts in the community — that’s what we are about,” proclaimed Scoutmaster Jeff Schaar.
Life Scout and Sea Scout Shane Downen announced, “We are serving our community one tree at a time.”
And a whole lot more!
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
Comments