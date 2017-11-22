Various holiday events to brighten downtown waterfront

Holiday fun is everywhere on the Gig Harbor downtown waterfront this holiday season.
Shopping and dining opportunities abound, with caroling celebrations, festive displays and holiday lights on land and sea (including all the new tree lights on Pioneer, a project of the Downtown Waterfront Alliance), and multiple appearances by Santa Claus.
▪ Deck the Harbor, presented by the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance, is a storefront decorating contest in which merchants are challenged to create imaginative holiday displays. Visitors can stroll the harbor, enjoy the displays and vote for their favorite window in the People’s Choice voting. Businesses have been working creatively to add a touch of holiday spirit to their windows and storefronts for visitors’ enjoyment as they shop all the stores along the waterfront.
People’s Choice voting takes place from Saturday (Nov. 25) through Dec. 10.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Holiday Hayrides with Santa, provided by Miracle Ranch, will take place Dec. 8 and 9. The event meets at Timberland Bank on Judson and operates from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available at the bank, and the rides are free. The hayride makes a short stop during its one-block journey to experience live Christmas music being performed and an opportunity for a brief sing-along with Santa.
▪ The Alliance’s community caroling event, Hark the Harbor, returns to Skansie Brothers Park at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Songbooks and candles will be provided. Sharon Stearnes, a family-friendly entertainer and accomplished musician, will lead carolers with holiday carols while awaiting the arrival of the Argosy Christmas Ship, all aglow in festive lights. The Olympia Youth Choir – Cantabile will be performing from the ship.
▪ The Gig Harbor Lions Club is sponsoring Giving Trees at businesses all over the downtown waterfront this holiday season. People can help make the holidays special for children of the less fortunate in the Gig Harbor area. Simply take a tag from the tree, purchase the “special wish” item on the tag, and return it to the business with the Giving Tree by Dec. 20. All gifts will be distributed by the Cheney Boys and Girls Club and the FISH Food Bank.
Throughout the month while shopping downtown, ladies are reminded to bring their Girls Night Out Event Programs filled with holiday coupon offers.
For all the latest details, visit “It’s A Wonderful Waterfront – Gig Harbor” on Facebook.
Comments