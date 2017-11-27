Gateway: Living

PenMet Parks hosts Breakfast with Santa event Dec. 2

Gateway news services

November 27, 2017 12:24 PM

Peninsula residents have the opportunity to create a new family tradition with ton of happy memories by attending the 8th annual Breakfast with Santa event from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Boys & Girls Club.

Families can have their photo taken with the Big Guy himself, and receive a free photo strip to take home, along with digital copy and gift from Santa.

The event also features a pancake breakfast with fruit and ham, coffee, juice, crafts and an opportunity to write letters to the North Pole. Breakfast will be provided by the Gig Harbor Kiwanis Club.

At just $8 per ticket, admission includes breakfast, holiday games, games, crafts and so much more. Also included is a photo with Santa Claus along with a photo strip and access to the online gallery.

Children age 2 and younger free.

Advanced purchase is required, and to register online, visit penmetparks.org or call 253-530-0833.

The Boys & Girls Club is located at 8502 Skansie Avenue in Gig Harbor.

