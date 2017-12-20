Deck the Harbor holiday storefront decorating contest winners announced

Gig Harbor’s downtown waterfront merchants decked themselves to the hilt for the annual Deck the Harbor decorating contest presented by the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance.
The downtown waterfront businesses join the friendly competition to create festive window displays, storefronts and interiors to help create an old-fashioned, small-town Christmas feeling each year.
The Alliance’s panel of judges for the contest featured Alliance executive director Mary DesMarais, Special Projects coordinator Josh Sherwin and Waterfront Farmers Market manager Heidi Gerling. All were thrilled with the creative energy and holiday spirit demonstrated by the participating businesses.
The community can still participate in the contest by voting for their favorite business to win the “People’s Choice” award. When shopping and strolling the downtown waterfront, simply look for the “If you like what you see come in and vote for me” sign in the window indicating participating businesses. Ballots for voting will be inside. Voting continues through Thursday (Dec. 21).
Never miss a local story.
This year’s winners included:
▪ Best Christmas Scene: Allovus
▪ Best Representation of Business: No Dearth of Books
▪ Best Winter Window: Anthony’s Gig Harbor
▪ Best Vintage Display: Harbor History Museum
▪ Wonderful Waterfront Display: Eddon Boatyard
▪ Best Traditional Display: Gig Harbor Marina & Boatyard
▪ Most Elegant Display: dolly mama boutique
▪ Best Window Display: Tickled Pink
▪ Best Interior: Weathered Cottage
▪ Best Storefront: Sea Hags
▪ Best Painted Window: Harbor WildWatch
▪ Best Use of Lights: The Beach Basket
For more photos of participating businesses, visit “It’s A Wonderful Waterfront – Gig Harbor” on Facebook.
Comments