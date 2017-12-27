Gig Harbor women want to make a promise to lead by example

More Videos 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Pause 0:59 Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis 1:40 Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 2:15 Earl Thomas tells Cowboys 'when Seattle kicks me to the curb come get me' 0:53 Fire rages in downtown Auburn 1:21 How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 2:38 Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Will Ellen DeGeneres wear a Gig Harbor #GIRLPROMISE shirt? ‘Definitely,’ says fashion creator Gig Harbor residents Diane Stefanowicz and Robin Saathoff recently created a clothing line called Girl by RODI wear. The premise of the clothing line focuses on girls being nice to each other, and it's about starting the conversation about it. It's aimed at teenagers and younger mothers. Gig Harbor residents Diane Stefanowicz and Robin Saathoff recently created a clothing line called Girl by RODI wear. The premise of the clothing line focuses on girls being nice to each other, and it's about starting the conversation about it. It's aimed at teenagers and younger mothers. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

