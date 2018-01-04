Seen a Sasquatch? Come talk about it at Key Center Library

While trekking through the woods in Washington, have you ever spotted larger-than-normal footprints?
Maybe you saw something resembling a large furry man? Could it be that you have spotted Sasquatch?
Many do believe Sasquatch is more than a myth while others say there is no scientific evidence of the sort. Author and scientific writer David Gordon says he’s not sure.
“I can’t say if Sasquatch is or isn’t real,” Gordon said. “There has been evidence of sightings that you just cannot discredit. But there hasn’t been enough sufficient evidence to prove its existence.”
Never miss a local story.
Gordon, who is based in Seattle, authored the book “The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual: Using Citizen Science to Uncover North America’s Most Elusive Creature.” Now, Gordon is taking his research and his book to local libraries to discuss the evidence of Sasquatch and hear stories from anyone who believes they have sighted or seen evidence of the big creature.
Gordon will be visiting Sasquatch enthusiasts at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Key Center Library to discuss his research.
“What’s interesting to me and often there are times there are people who are credible and have no reason to be fibbing that have these stories,” Gordon said. “There’s no reason to credit the validity of what they are seeing. They are seeing something but we just don’t know what it is.”
Gordon wrote his first Sasquatch-based book in 1992, titled “Field Guide to The Sasquatch.”
He is like the spirit of the wild. We need to know that there is a spirit that cannot be tamed.
David George Gordon, author of The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manuel.
His newest field manual gives Sasquatch hunters tips, background and what to do if they find evidence such as a footprint.
“Here’s how to actually gather evidence so people don’t think you are a hoaxer or what I like to call is an ‘I’ve seen him’ — people who say, ‘I’ve seen him!’ — but have no real evidence,” Gordon said.
Gordon has also written books about recipes using insects and that discusses cultures around the world that uses bugs for food. He got his start as a science research writer at the University of Washington.
“I like captivating people’s imaginations with actual science facts,” he said.
Gordon is traveling as a speaker and author in many local libraries and community centers around the state with the group Humanities Washington. Humanities Washington is a nonprofit organization that uses speakers and other events to start conversations among residents about what it means to be a community and to be human.
“Humanities Washington and its partners create spaces for people to come together to explore and consider what it means to be human, and to reflect on our shared past, present, and future,” the group’s website states. “We hold events and programs led by cultural experts, scholars and storytellers, who discuss everything from Washington State history to philosophy to current social issues.”
Prior to New Year’s Day, Gordon was preparing to leave for Spokane to discuss his book. The topic is interesting to discuss, Gordon says, more than just the myth part but because a large portion of Sasquatch evidence found in the United States comes from Washington state.
“Washington and British Columbia (have) the two highest Sasquatch sightings,” Gordon said. “Particularly anywhere on the peninsula, the rainforest area, there have been a number of sightings.”
The event at the Key Center Library is free to attend and anyone with a story or who would like to learn more about the mythos of Sasquatch is invited to attend. Gordon says it’s a chance to explore a common thread among those living in the Pacific Northwest.
“The Sasquatch (is a) thing because we almost need this creature on an allegorical level,” Gordon said. “He is like the spirit of the wild. We need to know that there is a spirit that cannot be tamed.”
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
Comments