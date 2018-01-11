Come hear the tale of a boat made famous by John Steinbeck

Chris Chase, project director of the Western Flyer Foundation, will give a presentation on the fishing vessel Western Flyer, made famous by John Steinbeck’s “The Log from the Sea of Cortez,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harbor History Museum.
In 1940, the purse seiner took the “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Of Mice and Men” author — along with best friend and marine biologist Ed Ricketts — to Mexico’s Sea of Cortez on a six-week journey that yielded a pioneering book about the fledgling scientific disciplines of ecology and marine conservation.
The Western Flyer was acquired by the Foundation that bears its name in February 2015, but due to decades of neglect by previous owners, and two recent sinking episodes, significant rehabilitation and restoration is required to return the vessel to service, according to Foundation representatives.
Following a rigorous selection process, the Port Townsend Shipwrights Cooperative was chosen to conduct repair and restoration activities on the Western Flyer in June 2015. Chase, formerly of the Co-op, took on his new role as project director after the intrigue and future potential of the project brought him to the next chapter of his life.
Tickets are $5 for non-members and free for Harbor History Museum members and can be purchased on the Harbor History Museum’s Buy Tickets page or at the front desk. Questions and inquiries may be directed to Elizabeth Langford, the museum’s education coordinator, at education@harborhistorymuseum.org.
