The Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance’s Winter Sip & Stroll event returns Feb. 10.
Sponsored by Anthony’s at Gig Harbor, attendees will enjoy sipping and strolling along Gig Harbor’s wintery waterfront from 1 to 5 p.m. sampling Northwest wines, brews and tasty small bites at businesses serving as “Stroll Stops.”
The Winter Sip & Stroll takes place just before Valentine’s Day each year, offering taste testers the perfect opportunity to “love the wine you’re with.” The Alliance will provide complimentary shuttle transportation throughout the waterfront to make it easy to visit all the Stroll Stops. Tickets are $30 in advance through Feb. 4 at bit.ly/wintersipandstroll2018, $35 through Feb. 9 or $40 at the door on the day of the event if any tickets remain.
Participants receive a tasting glass, 15 sip tickets, and a map to guide their stroll through the Downtown Waterfront. “Love the Wine You’re With” even more by shopping until 6 p.m. at the wine store featuring bottled wines served at the Stroll Stops. The store is located at the registration location at the Brewery Banquet Room at 7 Seas Brewing, 3006 Judson Street.
Never miss a local story.
Wines from Blossom Bros., Carl’s Pond Winery, Chateau Rombeau, Foxy Roxy Dessert Wines, Long Cellars, Masquerade Wine Company, Obelisco Estate Wines, Olalla Vineyard & Winery, Patterson Cellars, Proud Pour, Three of Cups and more will be featured. Featured breweries include 7 Seas Brewing Co. and Gig Harbor Brewing Company, and ciders from Dragon’s Head on Vashon Island.
Stroll stops include 7 Seas Brewing, Anthony’s at Gig Harbor, A/R Workshop, dolly mama boutique, Ebb Tide Gallery, For the Love of Spice, Gig Harbor Audio, the soon-to-be-open Gig Harbor Brewing taproom, Gig Harbor Marina & Boatyard, Harbor WildWatch, Lucky Dog Outfitters, Morso, Sea Hags, Sharon’s Spa & Resale Boutique, Tickled Pink, and The Weathered Cottage. Parking is available at the Methodist Church on Pioneer and throughout the downtown waterfront.
Sponsored by Anthony’s at Gig Harbor, the Winter Sip & Stroll is presented by the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance and the Rotary Club of Gig Harbor.
For more information, contact the Alliance office at (253) 514-0071 or visit Gig Harbor Wine & Food Festival on Facebook.
Comments