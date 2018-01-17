Vaughn students proud to represent Key Peninsula in upcoming dance competition

Students Wyatt McKail, Luca Marchio, Eben Small, Tyler Dowling, Zorria Chalk, Kiera Mays, Layla Hawkins, Yulya Nichipor, James McCourt, Gabby Blunck and Jackson Clark hold up their first-place trophy from their Dancing Classrooms competition in December. The class will head to the championship competition in Federal Way on June 9. Lillian Page Courtesy