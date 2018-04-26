Get out with the family and explore Key Peninsula in the spring

Mother’s Day is coming around again, a reminder to enjoy and appreciate your moms and grandmas while you have them around. For us who are grandmothers ourselves, most of us are feted in some way by our adult children, and if you aren’t, you have blessings from me for having had and raised children. For some, it comes naturally, but for some, it’s difficult to learn to be a mom and sometimes hard to figure priorities.
One of the major lessons I taught classes of preschool parents was “there is no one thing that works with every child every time.” Except, perhaps, telling and showing them you love them.
I lost my mom just before my 16th birthday, so don’t have the memories of having her enjoy my children or getting her advice on marriage and children. I’m sure she taught me many lessons, but the two that stand out are “don’t ever wear shoes that hurt” and “keep your own teeth as long as you can.”
I was fortunate to have some other “moms” in my life – my mother-in-law and my aunts, Elsie Olson and Dorothy Van Slyke. They gave me some other lessons on being a good wife and mother. So I celebrate all of my mother examples as well as being a mom, grandma and great-grandmother myself on this special day.
Key Singers holds its annual Spring Concert, Fun, Faith & Fidelity, May 20, 3 p.m. in McColley Hall, KP Lutheran Church, 4213 Lackey Rd N, Lakebay. Some old, some new, from light to classical, solos, small groups and special guests included. Light refreshments, tickets $6 suggested donation at the door.
Other news:
A super sale will be held at Longbranch Improvement Club Saturday (April 28) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hosted by LIC and The Longbranch Foundation (TLF), it’s a giant community garage sale. Indoor and outdoor booths with a wide variety of crafts, collectibles, tools, toys, furniture, household goods and other items that folks “just can’t live without,” plus a 2003 Indian Roadmaster motorcycle for sale, a bake sale, lunch and free coffee. 4312 Key Peninsula Hwy S. Contact 253-884-2254 or 206-419-0503.
May 4, the Lakebay Fuchsia Society holds their annual fuchsia and plant sale outside 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the KP Civic Center in Vaughn. It continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., unless they run out of plants sooner!
May 5, the Livable Fair is at the civic center and the KP Historical Museum holds an open house 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., including activities for kids.
Nearly 50 exhibitors will exhibit in the gymnasium to share resources and information about their services and activities (with a few tables open at $25 each).
A series of lectures on emergency preparedness and an art exhibit of work from Two Water’s Arts Alliance’s members and Key Peninsula Middle School will be held in the Whitmore Room. The Bluegrass Minstrels and local school performers provide music onstage at various times.
The Key Peninsula Library Services will have outside an “imagination playground,” an equipment system that encourages learning, social development, movement and fun, and Boy Scout Troop 220 will set up and man its rope bridge. The popular trout pond sponsored by Key Peninsula Firefighters Union will be in place, and Cascade Blood Services will be present with its Bloodmobile. (Sign up to donate at blood at crbs.net/donate/find-a-blood-drive.) Washington State Patrol and Key Peninsula Fire Department promise some surprise water works.
Breakfast and lunch concessions offer menu options in honor of Cinco de Mayo.
Call 253-884-3456, email kpciviccenter@centurytel.net, kpciviccenter.org or facebook.com/KPCCA.
Comments