Get ready, Gig Harbor: A high-flying, slam-dunking, rim-rattling basketball show is coming to town.

The world-famous Harlem Wizards visit Gig Harbor High School May 10 for a fundraiser.
The Wizards will play a 7 p.m. game at 5101 Rosedale St. against “Harbor United," a team of Peninsula School District administrators, teachers, community leaders and community members. Proceeds will benefit Harbor Heights Elementary student enrichment programs, according to a press release.
The event will feature a variety of fun, interactive extras to complement the Wizards' dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry: Pregame "Wiz Kids" warm-up, contests, comedy, awesome slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance extravaganza that will have the crowd on their feet!
Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the U.S. that have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes, the release said. The Wizards have also played in over 25 foreign countries on five continents. The Wizards field four traveling squads which collectively will play over 500 games throughout the states and abroad during the 2017-18 season.
Tickets are $10 for students, $12 general admission, $20 reserved and $35 courtside-plus, who will receive first- or second-row seating and meet privately with selected Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet.
To purchase tickets, visit harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets.
