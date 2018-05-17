Community fair highlights KP organization, activities for residents

The annual Key Peninsula Livable Community Fair was a wall-to-wall attendees-and-officials-crowded success May 5.
The Bluegrass Minstrels provided rollicking tunes to the delight of the overflow crowd. Patricia Medveckus and friends provided a sumptuous offering of delectable foods throughout the day.
The KP Civic Center hosted 54 booths, including the Key Peninsula Children's Home Society, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Washington State Parks, Tom Taylor YMCA, Food Backpacks 4 Kids, Hope Recovery Center, Citizens Against Crime, Communities In Schools of Peninsula, KP Lions Club and Two Waters Arts Alliance.
Jud Morris, director of the Children's Home Society, said he has always found the community fair an outstanding example of showcasing organizations that provide services to Key Peninsula residents. "(They) come together to provide information, education, opportunities, resources, and fun to the Key Peninsula community," he said.
"I always enjoy seeing the Key Peninsula coming together as a community and the KP Livable Community Fair showed just that,” said Chelsie Compton, Children's Home Society intern. "It was nice seeing people hanging out on a Saturday sharing KP resources, having fun and showing support for one another.”
Edie Jeffers, communications manager for the Tacoma-Pierce Health Department, said, "At Saturday’s Community Fair, Adriana Lippy, Ray Hanowell and others from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department talked to residents about safe septic care and healthy water. Residents took a survey about services they want at the Health Department’s Key Peninsula office and voted for a community-led project to help improve health."
Key Peninsula Civic Center Association president Tim Kezele, noted that the day was, “a pleasure and a success."
Comments