Peninsula High students will be stylin' and profilin' at next month's senior prom, thanks to a charitable in-house boutique

Peninsula High School presented in late April a lunchtime preview of the glamour expected to warm the school’s annual senior prom next month.
Four graduating senior women — Rachel Focht, Taylor Cooper, Malia Kellerman and Dora Vaughn — were escorted by a pair of male classmates, Ben Stanford and Connor Bass, as they modeled formal gowns that will be worn by classmates at the prom.
Communities In Schools of Peninsula Site Coordinator Wendy Wojtanowicz said the Peninsula High School Prom Boutique started three years ago to help high school girls who might otherwise not be able to afford expensive ball gowns for their senior prom. Dresses are collected year-round in preparation for prom, which is June 2 this year.
"The event has grown in popularity. This year, several community businesses stepped up to offer donated menswear, flowers, hair and nail services, and to help purchase dance tickets for students," Wojtanowicz said. "We have brought it to a whole new level with the help of community members who helped set up the prom boutique in the Peninsula High School library."
April 23 was opening day of the boutique where students can shop free of charge during their lunch time or after school on Mondays and Thursdays. The favorite donated gowns were featured in the special fashion show put on by school leadership students April 24.
"I was super honored to support a good cause by participating in the fashion show,” said senior Ben Stanford. "I hope I inspired kids to use the resources available to them. I wanted everyone to feel like they can have a special prom night."
McBeckland's and Tickled Pink in downtown Gig Harbor donated dress and jewelry items to complete the look. Several individuals donated cash to fund dry cleaning and alterations.
A first this year is new partner, Ali's Prom project, where every student who did not find a gown will be invited to a special event where there will be more than 2,000 gowns to choose from.
"I look forward to this time each year,” said Wojtanowicz. "Helping our young men and women find just the right outfit for a special evening. Many of these students have not had the opportunity to have this as a life experience yet so we work with them to get the whole package."
Wojtanowicz said not only does the boutique prepare them with the right clothing, but volunteers also remind them of proper restaurant etiquette, which silverware to use when, proper tipping, reminders like pulling a chair out and opening doors.
"Giving them all the tools to have an amazing last high school experience but also skills that will benefit them for a lifetime,” said Wojtanowicz.
Recipients who benefit from the program said it helped the save money so they go enjoy other parts of prom, such as going to dinner, or allowed them to option of attending the prom without the cost-prohibitive factor.
Kellerman said it was such a neat experience to model in the fashion show, knowing it helped students find a nice dress or tux for that special night.
"It was so heartwarming. I love this cause and I'm so thankful I was lucky enough to take part in it,” Kellerman said.
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
