A call to minister in more holiness

It is a wonderful thing to belong to a church “built upon a foundation of apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone,” as Paul described it in Ephesians 2:20. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built upon that foundation and characterized by revelation through prophets — continuing revelation from the resurrected Lord who stands at its head.
For the last 100 years, the church has had a well-structured program to help members to “watch over the church always, and be with and strengthen them,” in the words of a revelation received the month that the church was organized in 1830. I have visited in the homes of members for more than 60 years, and members have visited in my home for all that time and longer, all in a spirit of caring for one another in love.
During the recent general conference held on Easter weekend, some 20,000 members attended each of the five sessions and millions more watched on TV and by satellite broadcast or internet streaming worldwide. Russell M. Nelson, sustained as president and as a prophet, seer and revelator, spoke at the various sessions. Every time the 93-year-old president stood to speak, he announced something new and breathtaking. Since the conference, our members have not been able to stop talking about it.
One example: “For months, we have been seeking a better way to minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of our people in the Savior’s way,” Nelson said. “We have made the decision to retire ‘home teaching’ and ‘visiting teaching’ as we have known them. Instead, we will implement a newer, holier approach to caring and ministering to others. We will refer to these efforts simply as ‘ministering.’ Effective ministering efforts are enabled by the innate gifts of the sisters, and by the incomparable power of the priesthood.”
There would seem to be nothing too dramatic about a call to follow the Savior — a basic theme of every general conference since 1830. But one news writer called this conference “electric,” and that was pretty much how it was received by church members, now numbering over 16 million.
General Relief Society President Jean B. Bingham expressed her feelings about the announced changes.
“What a wonderful blessing to live in a time of continual revelation from God!” she said. “We are being prepared for the Savior’s second coming. And what better way to prepare to meet Him than to strive to become like Him through lovingly ministering to one another!
“Our service to others is a demonstration of discipleship and our gratitude and love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ.”
This is a dynamic church of men and women who minster. Recently in my Gig Harbor congregation, we raised our hands to sustain some of the 70 or so members who have been ordained or set apart to minister among us in various inspired callings. My wife is one of the three organists. A number of others play piano or lead music and a choir. Leaders and teachers fill a dozen classrooms after worship service. All serve without pay.
We love being in church so much we stay for three hours of worship and classes each Sunday. Then, we empty the parking lot and one hour later, it is full again with the families of the other congregation that shares our meetinghouse, with their flock of ministers. I know of nothing like it anywhere, except in the other 30,000 LDS congregations.
Now we will strive to seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit to see the needs of others and act to bless them as Jesus did. We are challenged to better live the first great commandment, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind” so that we may better live the second great commandment, which is like unto it, “thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew 22:37-39 KJV).
LDS missionaries serving in our community invite all to come unto Christ and partake of His atonement and try to live as He taught. The doors of the church are open to all.
