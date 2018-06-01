Families, friends celebrate teacher's memory with annual fun run

Had Glen Rogers not alerted me to the event, I’d not have known that Artondale elementary school was staging its annual Mike Stork Memorial Run (also known as the Otter Fun Run).
I couldn’t make the evening run but, earlier, had the delight of being awash in kids from kindergarten through fifth grade as they joyfully trudged along sun-swept unending pathways on and surrounding the Artondale campus. They were accompanied by faculty and parents ensuring that no one got lost or tangled with any vehicles along the route.
Stork taught at Artondale for years and, thanks to his generosity, I was able to accompany him and groups of his avidly interested students on many visits to the Port of Tacoma where we boarded all sorts of vessels, wandered the cavernous bellies of some super-sized container ships, examined the bridges of several ships in the Alaska trade and had the opportunity to understand the importance and functions of radar and other technical gear.
What a huge opportunity for our kids to learn hands-on, out-of-classrooms. As one of the kids, I learned a lot!
Kathy Soden, Artondale paraprofessional said she enjoyed helping and participating in the event, a tribute to the great teacher who worked at Artondale.
"My daughter ran the race when she was in first through fifth grade and I love looking back at the T-shirts. I love the Otter Fun Run and look forward to returning in years to come," Soden said.
Every year, the school has a special T-shirt made for the occasion. One year, I admired, and asked to buy one but, despite a thorough search, Stork was unable to find one. He pulled off and insisted I accept the one he was wearing. It is cherished!
Said first-grader Jackson Hougham, “We get to see lots of houses, cars and different things as we go by and see people outside. I like the hills.”
A joy for kindergartner Arthur Iverson was running with his mom. "She told me to slow down and wait for her.”
Classmate Haley Kallenberger said, “I like when I got to run with my dad.”
Kindergarten teacher Sally Brandt said she loves to see Artondale families and siblings relax for the night and enjoy the evening and race.
Her colleague, first-grade teacher Rebecca Macrae, said, “It was a fun school-wide event that brought families together.”
“I like to win the prize and hang out with my friends while getting exercise,” said fourth-grader Megan Long.
“I’m so happy; this is my third year running in it,” said second-grader Jackson Glogovac.
Fourth-grade teacher Kristina Johnston has volunteered for the past three years and been at the station in the big field. "I like cheering and letting the racers know that you are almost done and see them working so hard to the end. I've enjoyed getting to know the students and calling out their names as I get to know more of them through the years.”
