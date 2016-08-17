Chalk the Harbor contest winners announced

The Chalk the Harbor competition, hosted by Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance, took place last month on the downtown waterfront and featured more than 250 chalk artists of all ages. The following contestants received a Certificate of Award for placing first in the category they competed in:
▪ Under 3 years old: Nola Williams – a whimsical mermaid, flag and sun design
▪ 4 to 6 years old: Josie Iverson – birds and clouds chalking
▪ 7 to 10 years old: Evan Pham – a detailed Space Needle with the Seattle Great Wheel
▪ 11 to 13 years old: Grace Ord – a patriotic flag, boat and sun
▪ High School: Nicholas McDonald – octopus with boat, crab and shark
▪ College: Naphtali Ward – Piper, the animated Pixar bird from the recent short accompanying “Finding Dory”
▪ Adult: Raquel Brewer – a creative “Clamburger”
▪ Family: The Sikes family – a family effort in the truest sense with 12+ members creating a family quilt
▪ Group: Harbor WildWatch – a beautiful underwater depiction
▪ Maritime Theme: Colene Acker family – realistic chalking of a heron and seals
More images of this year’s best from Chalk the Harbor can be viewed on the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance’s Facebook page.
Comments