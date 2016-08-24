Fly In Drive In event connects Gig Harbor community with Tacoma Narrows Airport, local nonprofits

Summer may be drawing to a close, but new events are still waiting for the Gig Harbor community with the inaugural Fly In Drive In movie night set for Saturday (Aug. 27).
Hosted by the Friends of Tacoma Narrows Airport (FoTNA) and the Gig Harbor Film Festival (GHFF), this event combines aviation, automobiles and “Planes” — the Disney movie — in an event that offers entertainment for all ages.
The event is the brainchild of Al Abbott, a board member of both organizations, as a fundraiser and event to bring the Gig Harbor community together.
“It all just sort of came together,” he said. “(We just thought) how can we get other businesses and other entities to highlight what they do in the community and really make it a fun community event?”
It all just sort of came together. (We just thought) how can we get other businesses and other entities to highlight what they do in the community and really make it a fun community event.
Al Abbott, board member for the Friends of Tacoma Narrows Airport
The event will feature the Juranic family’s collection of restored vintage aircraft and automobiles from the LeMay Family Collection Foundation available for attendees to view prior to the movie.
Larry Fickel, president of the FoTNA, echoed Abbott’s statement that it’s a community event.
“Our goal is to connect the community to the airport,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to share with the community.”
Fundraiser proceeds will be split evenly between FoTNA and GHFF for future projects and community events. Other businesses at the event include snacks from American Family Insurance, Umpqua Bank, and the Hub restaurant, along with beverages from Heritage Distilling.
Also participating in the event is the Harbor History Museum, which will feature artifacts from its current Bomber Boys exhibit.
Our goal is to connect the community to the airport. It’s an opportunity to share with the community.
Larry Fickel, president of the FoTNA
“We really want it to be a family event,” Abbott said.
The event will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie is set to begin right at dusk, projected on the side of one of the hangars.
Donated Astroturf will help provide a more comfortable seating area, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs and picnic blankets to view the movie comfortably.
Tickets for the event are $5 per person and can be purchased online at gigharborfilmfestival.org or at the gate.
“I’d love to have it be an annual event,” Fickel said. “We’ll have to see how it goes, but I’d love to have (the Fly In Drive In) be our annual event.”
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments