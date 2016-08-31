EnviroCorps program hosts historical walking tour of Sehmel Homestead Park

Park visitors already know about the top quality sports facilities and the Boundless playground available at the 98-acre Sehmel Homestead Park.
But many might have not explored the more than four miles of trails. Now the community has a chance to see the park for all its greatness.
GGHF EnviroCorps, a program of the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving the greater Gig Harbor and Key Peninsulas, presents Roses and Rosedale, an hour-long historical walking tour of Sehmel Homestead Park, the first developed by the Peninsula Metropolitan Park District after its formation in 2005.
The free event will run from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 10123 78th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor.
The one-hour walking tour will start at the flagpoles, in front of the park’s snack bar, across from the Volunteer Vern Pavilion. Along the route, guides will talk about the history of the Sehmel family, their farm, and their place as one of the original pioneering families of Rosedale at the end of the last century. As they lead the walk through the park’s trails, guides will share information on the many noteworthy plants along the way.
For more information, please contact Karen Larson, development director, at klarson@gigharborfoundation.org.
