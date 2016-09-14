Council roundup: Gig Harbor welcomes new police officer

4:07 After cancelling Seattle Seahawks rally, DuPont Mayor Mike Courts apologizes to residents Pause

1:16 'Innocence ... discord in the world' keep Mary Ann, 'Gilligan's Island' relevant

1:26 LB Connor O'Brien is seeing more playing time recently

2:14 DC Pete Kwiatkowski previews Portland State

2:18 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews Portland State

1:39 Cribbage experts can help you beat grandpa

6:07 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Wilson's ankle, opening win and Week 2 at LA

2:43 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson's ankle is...

1:20 Man struck, killed by car in Lakewood

3:15 Chris Petersen on Monday after Idaho