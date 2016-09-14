Council roundup: Gig Harbor welcomes new police officer

The city of Gig Harbor welcomed a new police officer to the Gig Harbor Police Department at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Officer Tray Federici was sworn in by Mayor Jill Guernsey at the start of the meeting after a brief introduction by Police Chief Kelly Busey.
Federici is a lateral transfer from Colorado to the department, with 16 years of law enforcement experience and is currently completing the department’s field training program.
Officers from the department further represented Gig Harbor at Sunday’s Seahawks game, where they held the American flag during the national anthem, honoring the first responders on the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
Security contract approved
A new fire sprinkler, monitoring and inspection service contract with Guardian Security Company is proposed to save the city $2,520 annually, according to City Administrator Ron Williams.
The proposed savings come from Guardian’s use of a radio system for monitoring, instead of the dedicated phone lines currently required by the fire alarm system. The new system will be installed in the Civic Center, with the possibility of expanding to other city buildings in the future.
The Council voted unanimously to approve the new contract with Guardian.
Tenant improvement agreement with Chamber
As part of the 2016 lease renewal agreement with the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce to occupy and run the Gig Harbor visitors center on Judson Drive, the city agreed to perform certain tenant improvements on the building.
Representatives from the chamber and the city met with the city’s attorney to facilitate an agreement for tenant improvements that complies with requirements for prevailing wage. Under the agreement, the chamber will oversee the improvements and provide the city with invoices to be reimbursed in an amount not to exceed $8,093.02.
Agreed upon improvements include:
▪ Replacement of existing carpet with laminate flooring estimated at $5,906.73
▪ Painting and minor repairs estimated at $2,186.28
▪ Minor electrical work and adjustments to outlets as needed to accommodate new flooring
▪ Replacement of existing front doors with new custom doors
The tenant improvement contract was approved by the Council, with one dissenting vote from Councilman Ken Malich.
