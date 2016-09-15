Safety improvements to state Route 302 crosswalks a result of partnership between community and WSDOT

2:04 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on RG J'Marcus Webb, whole line Pause

2:10 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on playing near home in LA, blitzing more

3:23 Compton native Richard Sherman on how big Pete Carroll was in L.A.

2:40 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's ankle, returning to L.A.

2:36 Tumwater 3, Bellarmine Prep 2: T-Birds win five-set thriller over 4A powerhouse in home opener

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

4:07 After cancelling Seattle Seahawks rally, DuPont Mayor Mike Courts apologizes to residents

1:16 'Innocence ... discord in the world' keep Mary Ann, 'Gilligan's Island' relevant

1:26 LB Connor O'Brien is seeing more playing time recently

2:14 DC Pete Kwiatkowski previews Portland State