2016 Fish Bowl will feature 4 local food trucks

Fish Bowl is getting bigger, better and tastier than ever. This year’s edition of the annual football rivalry game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula high schools will feature four food trucks. Smokin’ Zee’s BBQ, Stacks Burgers, On the Grind (espresso) and Burrito Boy will all be at Roy Anderson Field on Friday evening. The public can get its hands on a meal starting at 4:30 p.m.
“We’re trying to make it more of a community event,” said Peninsula ASB advisor and leadership teacher Danielle O’Leary.
Peninsula is the “home” team this year. Gig Harbor, which played host last year, brought a BBQ food truck last season. O’Leary loved the idea and wanted to expand it.
“We’re hoping it will discourage people from doing tailgating in the parking lot,” O’Leary said. “We just wanted to make it a high-school-friendly event. Sometimes parents take it a little too seriously. We want it to be family friendly.”
All the food trucks are from Pierce County. The trucks should be open through the third quarter, but could run out of food before that point, depending on demand.
The two high schools are also competing with a food drive for Food Backpacks 4 Kids, a charity that meets the needs of hungry school children in the Peninsula School District.
“We’re trying to monopolize on the rivalry in a positive way,” O’Leary said.
The drive began this week, and goes up until kickoff. Attendees are encouraged to bring food and drop it in either the “Tides” or “Seahawks” bin. Bins will be placed at all entrances.
Last year, Peninsula came out on top.
“It was a really close one,” O’Leary said. “This year, everyone is more amped up. Gig Harbor wants revenge.”
Roy Anderson Field will open from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday, at which point, people can reserve seats if they wish. Standard student concessions will be open throughout the game, as well.
NW Sports Physical Therapy and Puget Sound Ortopedics have been helping with promotions and will help at the game with donation dropoff.
