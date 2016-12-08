Deck the Harbor contest brightens up downtown Gig Harbor storefronts

Holiday fun continues in downtown Gig Harbor with the sixth annual Deck the Harbor decorating contest sponsored by the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance.
As part of the kickoff event, Holiday Hayrides with Santa will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 9) and Saturday (Dec. 10) beginning at the Timberland Bank off Judson and provided free by Miracle Ranch.
Voting on Deck the Harbor will continue through Dec. 24 in participating downtown windows and storefronts, with many merchants participating in the event, said Mary DesMarais, executive director.
“The decorations are really cool,” she said. “It’s kind of like two different towns, night and day.”
Merchants participating in the Deck the Harbor contest include Tickled Pink, Ship to Shore Marine & Kayak, Dolly Mama, the Fly Shop, Beach Basket, the Weathered Cottage and Tides Tavern.
The community caroling event, Hark the Harbor, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11) at the Maritime Pier, with caroling lead by Sharon Stearnes as singers wait for the arrival of the Argosy Christmas Ship, with the Olympia Youth Choir – Cantabile performing from the ship.
Also returning this year will be the third annual Ugly Sweater Contest from the Downtown Waterfront Alliance, complete with photos and prizes of tacky gifts.
For more information, visit Candlelight Christmas in the Harbor – Gig Harbor on Facebook.
