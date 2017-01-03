City of Gig Harbor seeks high school seniors for AWC scholarship opportunity

A scholarship opportunity is available for one graduating high school senior in Gig Harbor from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Center for Quality Communities Scholarship.
The city of Gig Harbor will be nominating one student for the scholarship opportunity, said Assistant City Clerk Shawna Wise.
“We have never had anyone submit a scholarship application for this,” Wise said. “Hopefully one of our seniors will take advantage of this.”
The AWC is offering six $1,000 scholarships for high school students planning to pursue their education at an accredited college, community college or trade school in the 2017-18 school year.
Washington resident students who have been involved with a city government or a leadership activity either in school or the community are eligible to apply.
“The whole gist is to promote municipal leadership,” Wise explained.
The city of Gig Harbor will review applications and nominate one student for consideration by the AWC to receive a scholarship.
Applications and further information are available on the city’s website at cityofgigharbor.net and are due to Wise by March 1.
“This year I’m really trying to reach out,” Wise said. “It’s just a neat opportunity.”
Questions can be directed to Wise at 253-853-7638 or wises@cityofgigharbor.net.
