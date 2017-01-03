‘You are welcome here:’ Gig Harbor teacher couple spread welcoming message nationally

2:24 Highlights: Federal Way runs away in the fourth for 94-56 win over rival Beamer Pause

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable still seeking consistency from blockers

0:47 Flames consume house in Tacoma's North End

2:01 Olympia tops Puyallup, 59-50, to begin second half of 4A SPSL play

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

3:06 Noah Dickerson says Huskies have to figure out defensive issues