Humana promotes longtime Gig Harbor resident to region president

Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, recently announced the promotion of Gig Harbor resident Catherine Field to president and Intermountain Region market leader for senior products. Previously, Field was vice president and market leader for senior products for the Intermountain Region, which includes Washington, Oregon, Utah and Idaho.
In her new role, Field, who works out of the company’s Federal Way office, will continue to oversee Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, Private Fee-For-Service (PFFS), and Dual-eligible Special Needs health plans, prescription drug plans, and Medicare supplement policies, offered to those eligible for Medicare in the Intermountain Region.
“Humana’s Medicare operations in the Intermountain Region have grown under Catherine’s exceptional leadership,” Mark El-Tawil, West Division leader and vice president for Humana’s senior products, said in a release. “Catherine’s commitment to high-quality care and a better experience for our members has helped ensure Humana is offering Medicare Advantage plans that support and enhance the health and well-being of our members in this region.”
Under Field’s leadership, Humana has added new Medicare Advantage plan offerings in the Intermountain Region, including zero-dollar premium plans and new supplemental benefits on some plans such as acupuncture, telemedicine and hearing-aid coverage. Field has also led Humana’s expansion of value-based provider relationships in the region, including its relationship with Iora Health in Seattle/King County that has focused on providing easy access and care coordination for Humana Medicare Advantage members.
“It has been exciting to see Humana’s value-based provider relationships produce better health outcomes for our Medicare Advantage members, including fewer emergency room visits and higher rates of colorectal and breast cancer screening, according to Humana’s 2015 results,” Field said. “I look forward to continuing to help these relationships grow and expand so that more of our members can take advantage of their quality care.”
Field joined Humana in 2011 as director of operations for senior products in Washington and Oregon. A seasoned executive leader with more than 25 years of health care experience, she has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business.
