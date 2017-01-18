Humanities in the Harbor lecture series offers intellectual event for Gig Harbor community

A new lecture series is looking to attract those Gig Harbor residents looking for intellectually engaging activities.
Called “Humanities in the Harbor,” this series springs from a partnership between the Harbor History Museum and Tacoma Community College – Gig Harbor campus, according to KC Bitterman, manager of Continuing Education at Tacoma Community College.
“We realized that there was a lot of overlap in the interests of the people who are both of our constituents,” Bitterman said.
KC Bitterman, manager of Continuing Education at Tacoma Community College
The monthly lecture series, which debuts Wednesday (Jan. 18), will feature a different topic each month relating either to local or national interests, featuring speakers that are considered experts in their respective fields.
Beginning the series is John Jensen, an expert in big band music and U.S. culture from the 1930s to the 1950s, a former radio broadcaster and audio historian who spoke on the contribution of Bing Crosby and Bob Hope to morale improvements during World War II, both overseas and within the U.S..
Wednesday’s event is the first in the Winter series of Humanities in the Harbor, which continues Feb. 9 with food anthropologist and writer Julia Harrison, who will give a talk titled “A World of Sweets in Washington State.”
Wednesday’s event is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased online at harborhistorymuseum.org/buy-tickets, by calling 253-858-6722 or at the door.
The series is planned through 2017 and organizers hope it will continue beyond this year to provide more events for the Gig Harbor community.
“We hope it will continue. We think it will be a great value to the community,” Bitterman said. “We heard (the community) and we heard this is what they want. TCC and the Harbor History Museum are always looking for ways to reach out and share.”
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
